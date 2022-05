Tiwa Savage is currently on the North American leg of her Water and Garri tour and is having the time of her life.

The talented singer announced that she has sold out the Los Angeles venue for her concert and decided to celebrate with not one or two but three Sports Illustrated worthy photos.

Tiwa who has been putting in hours at the gym, showed off her gains and it’s one bombshell summer body.

Posing in a black and white bikini, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner showed off what she’s working with.

