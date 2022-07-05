Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Tiwa Savage to Receive Honourary Doctorate from University of Kent

Tiwa Savage is set to be awarded a doctorate degree by her alma mater, University of Kent.

The multiple award winning singer, will  receive the honorary doctorate degree on July 15th in Canterbury, England.

According to the University, the honour is in recognition of her inspirational and international career.

Tiwa Savage had studied Business Administration at the University of Kent before moving on to study music at the Berklee College of Music.

In a statement, the university said, Tiwa Savage “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music.”

