It looks like Tiwa Savage gets bombarded on the daily with declarations of love from several men trying to get with her.

The singer and mother of one however, is not with the private talks and ‘toasting’ in the DMs as she wants the men to come forward and publicly speak of their affection for her.

Sharing a sexy video of herself on her Instagram where she wore a stunning form-fitting black dress, she released a PSA.

“Una too too dey rush me for my DM. Declare your love openly o,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...