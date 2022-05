Tiwa Savage is living it up in the city of angels, Los Angeles.

The singer who is currently on the North American leg of her Water and Garri your, showed off her palatial living quarters in LA.

Tiwa posted a panoramic view of her current accomodation via her Instagram page, strutting on the property as she showed off her pool and the view she wakes up to in the morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...