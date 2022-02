Tiwa Savage is so beautiful and she knows this.

The singer took to her Instagram yesterday to share a video of herself vibing to Dice Ailes’ new single, “Hold Me.” And from the clip, Tiwa is seen wearing a white vest and grey biker shorts, her hair woven in new cornrows, her edges laid.

“When he says baby take that wig off and just come over to #HoldMe,” she captioned the clip that has got everyone talking about her ageless beauty.

Watch her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...