Tiwa Savage Shares Near-Assault Experience on the Beach

Tiwa Savage is one of the most successful female artistes in Nigeria which means she can hardly go anywhere unnoticed.

The “Somebody’s Son” crooner shared a near assault experience she has recently while trying to enjoy the beach by herself.

Tiwa revealed that she had gone to the beach by herself without any if EHR security detail which turned out to be a huge mistake on her part.

To add insult to injury, she also travelled very light in the cash department hence, she couldn’t really settle the “touts” that loiter around there.

Tiwa Savage noted that she was nearly beaten on the beach that day

“One day I do mistake go beach without security and small cash. Omo I nearly Choo slap that day,” she said.

