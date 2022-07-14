Tiwa Savage Shares Glimpse of Life on Tour

Tiwa Savage has been in the road for a few months now, on her Water and Garri tour and it seems life on the road isn’t all that.

Th singer who is currently on the European leg of her tour and has a concert slated for London this week, took to her Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of what her life on tour looks like.

Waking up in yet another hotel room, Tiwa Savage revealed that she is stuck there and was bored enough to pull out all of her lashes.

She added that ideas come at around times and in fact, she had to go wake a crew member up in the middle of the night after an idea for your merch struck her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...