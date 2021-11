Tiwa Savage has gifted fans with a behind the scene clip of the video of her hit single, Somebody’s Son.

The singer posted the video of the song which has become a sort of anthem among single ladies and features the song the ‘Vocal Bible,’ Brandy via her Instagram page.

Tiwa Savage noted that it was a surreal experience making the song and she’s so very grateful for all the love it has received.

Check out th fun BTS below.

