Africa’s No1 Bad Girl and Queen of Afrobeats “Tiwa Savage” has now been added to the Coko Festival line up, the biggest Afrofusion event in the UK.

According to the organisers, this event will hold in Manchester on March 20th, and features stars like Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Fireboy, Oma Lay, Oxlade, and many others.

