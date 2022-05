Tiwa Savage is ready to thrill her New York fans tonight on the North American leg of her Water and Garri tour.

The African Bad Gyal who is set to take over The Warsaw; the venue for her performance, rejoiced over selling out the venue.

Savage took to instagram to share the news, noting her excitement at meeting all of her fans tonight for a one-of-a-kind performance.

