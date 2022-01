Tiwa Savage oa celebrating the late Habib Ademola Uthman aka Obama DMW on his first posthumous birthday.

The singer posted a photo and video of the former aide to DMW label boss, Davido who tragically lost his life last year June.

Tiwa Savage who was rumoured to be dating Obama DMW before his death wrote a simple caption to accompany the photo she shared.

“44’4. Today would have been a huge celebration. Rest on soldier.”

