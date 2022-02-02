Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tiwa Savage Releases Wishlist Ahead of 41st Birthday

Tiwa Savage is expecting all of her fans and friends to come through for her on her birthday and has said as much.

The queen of Afrobeats released her birthday wishlist ahead of her 41st birthday layer in the week, on Saturday, February 5.

The list consists of a range of luxury items from a Hilux truck which she revealed will be used for her security, Hermes bag, luxury shoes, candles, diffusers, phone pouch and many more.

She asked that folks contact her shopper who has the full wishlist to get her presents for her birthday. See some of the items on her list below.

