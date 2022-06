Tiwa Savage has been in her bag since the beginning of the year and it seems like sis is not giving it up anytime soon.

The talented singer has just landed a Multi-Million Naira deal with phone brand, Tecno Mobile.

Tiwa announced the new partnership via her Instagram page, sharing a clip of the promotional ad with her face.

“This one is highly approved by the No1ABG, your girl is onboard with one of the coolest brands ever – TECNO!” She wrote as she encouraged her fans to Loeb on her new family.

