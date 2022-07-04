Tiwa Savage Jokes About Having 5 Baby Mamas if She Were a Male Artist

Tiwa Savage is feeling all the love and support from her fans during the European leg of her ‘Water and Garri’ tour.

The singer who has been enjoying sold out venues repeatedly, noted her gratitude for the love she has received, especially from her female fans.

Tiwa stated that with the kind of love she gets from the ladies, she would have had 5 baby mamas if she were a male artist.

She however made sure to appease her male fans following this shout out as she shared a video of an excited man onstage during one of her performances.

