Tiwa Savage is giving Don Jazzy his flowers while he can still smell them especially on the occasion of his birthday.

The songstress and self acclaimed African Bad Girl, took to her Instagram stories to wish the Mavin Records boss a happy 40th birthday.

Tiwa who was formerly signed to Don Jazzy’s label, wrote a sweet message for him. “My fav. Love you 4life Don. You changed so many of our lives. I pray God keeps you smiling like this forever @donjazzy.”

