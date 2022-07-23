Tiwa Savage Flies Son Jamil Out to Marrakech for 7th Birthday

Tiwa Savage is pulling all the stops to ensure that her son, Jamil Balogun has a one-of-a-kind 7th birthday experience.

The singer flew out her son to Marrakech, Morocco, for a ‘baecation’ type birthday celebration.

Tiwa Savage posted a video of their arrival in Marrakech and a few fun things they’ve gotten up to as she wished her son a happy birthday.

She noted that she decided to do this since she was able to get a few days off and added that they would have shut down Morocco if not for their luggage which is yet to arrive.

In her birthday message to her son, Tiwa promised to give Jamil the world, a lifetime of memories and experiences and the best she can, as she shared that everyone testifies to the sweet, kind and honest boy she’s raising.

