Tiwa Savage has dropped the visuals of her song, Tales by Moonlight.

The video of the song which is off her “Water and Garri” EP and features Amaarae was released on YouTube on Tuesday, December 21.

The clip has garnered over 65,000 views in the 14 hours since its release. It has a chill ana very sensual vibe ans the video follows this theme too.

Watch video below.

