Tiwa Savage Awarded an Honorary Doctorate at University of Kent, Canterbury Cathedral!

Congratulations to Tiwa Savage!

The Afrobeats queen has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Kent at Canterbury.

Posting about this on their social, the university said this about the icon: “We’re super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.”

They continued, “Tiwa studied Business at Kent before she embarked on her incredible career – a reminder to all our graduates today to reach for the stars!”

See the heartwarming tweets:

Tiwa studied Business at Kent before she embarked on her incredible career – a reminder to all our graduates today to reach for the stars! ✨🤩 #MadeInKent — University of Kent (@UniKent) July 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...