Tiwa Savage Announces Collaboration with MAC Cosmetics

Tiwa Savage is steady expanding her portfolio and her bag at the same time and has partnered with cosmetics giant, MAC for a collaboration.

The singer announced her new product with MAC, Tiwa by Mac; a new shade of red lipstick.

Savage shared that the partnership has been two years in the making and it is finally here as she announced that the lipstick will go on same globally on Wednesday, September 7.

“M.A.C gyal innit. This has been two years in the making. Sheesh so happy to finally share this with my soldiers.”

