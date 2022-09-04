TiTow and Sphume Da Dj Drop New Single, “Gugu x10”

A fresh and new sound for piano by brand new and young Rapper/Singer “TiTow” Nkosinathi Radebe (22) and DJ/Producer “Sphume Da Dj” Siphumelelo Shabangu (22) who release their brand new single today, Gugu x10.

The two describes the track as a motivational song for everyone who is working hard in life. It’s an encouraging song telling people to believe in themselves and in what they do. This is a blend of Street-Amapiano and Rapping perfect for the party scene.

The track has been doing exceptionally well thus far and received a stamp of approval by the likes of Dj Maphorisa and Cassper Nyovest.

