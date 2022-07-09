Saturday, July 9, 2022
Tito Da.Fire Releases New Single “One Day,” an Afrobeat Anthem

Nigeria’s latest GRAMMY® Recording Academy voting member Tito Da.Fire premieres his latest single after his membership of the coveted Recording Academy was announced for Music’s New Bold Generation Class of 2022. “One Day” (Written by Tito Da.Fire,  Produced by Aizbag, mixed by Olumix and Mastered by GRAMMY® Award Winning Mixing and Mastering Legend Bill Hare), infuses soulful Afrobeat trance chords embellished with passion.

Tito Da.Fire delves into the anguish of unfulfilled youths, disillusioned by the suffering of everyday Nigeria and the inability to pursue the dreams that were placed in their hearts by the Almighty and finds himself sitting in the middle of two generations applauding the works of Fela and other giants that have come before him, while re-echoing the unifying message of hope and perseverance to the youths.

Tito Da.fire makes a resplendent delivery, hot off his previous two singles; Kokoro, released in 2021 and Abibeji, released in February of 2022. “One Day” joins their ranks with its July 2022 release re-affirming the presence of an icon in the industry.

“One Day” inspires youths to walk with their heads held high, to take it from someone who walked the streets himself, to never give up. “One day the sun will rise for your endOne day you go make it”. He eulogizes giants like Fela, 2baba, Don Jazzy and more to remind us that Afrobeats is here to stay on the  international stage and with it, the rise of the African man.

