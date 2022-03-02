TI’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris Opens Up About Self Harming

Deyjah Harris has shared her struggles with self harming and wants anyone going through it to know she’s there for them.

The daughter of rapper, T.I opened up about in in commemoration of Injury/Self Harm Awareness (SIAD) noting that sadly, she can relate to this.

In a long read on her Instagram page, Deyjah Harris noted that she decided to share her own struggles because she feels she might be able to help someone out there and was quick to warn followers against rude comments and unsolicited advice.

She pointed out that there are many forms of self harm as it’s not just about cutting yourself , but a lot of people don’t talk about this and stated that for all the other forms, she sees those struggling.

Harris added that anyone wearing the show can open up to her at anytime as he presents a safe and non-judgemental zone for them. She also stated that they should not be afraid to share their stories as they have a right to live their truths regardless of whatever anyone else says.

“everyday is a good day to bring awareness to self-harm or mental health in general, especially in the black community. i love you/you are loved, you are seen, you MATTER, and you deserve everything good in the the world. don’t you ever forget or doubt that….take care of yourself, ok? have a great week,” she added.

