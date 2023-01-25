Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu's son, Seyi, bags Chieftaincy in Anambra

News

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, has bagged chieftaincy title in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

He was conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Nwannedinamba by the traditional ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui, in the State’s Awka South Local Government Area, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

While thanking the monarch for the honor, Seyi urged Anambra State voters to vote for his father in the upcoming February 25 general elections.

Chief Tinubu, who was also at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Awka, spoke to Newsmen about his father’s presidential ambition, saying he was in the state to galvanize support for his father’s presidential ambition and to reassure the people that his father has the best interests of the state at heart.

