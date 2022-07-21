Tinubu’s people promised me N100K, but paid only N40K – Fake Bishop

One of the fake bishops apparently hired by Bola Tinubu’s campaign for the public presentation of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has opened up on how he was paid for the performance.

The imposter, who identified himself as Joseph Odaudu, said Mr Tinubu’s hirelings broke a mutual agreement to be paid N100,000 for the shady job, as per People’s Gazette.

“They came to meet us at the car park behind Eagle Square and they promised to give me N100,000. They bought food for us and took us to another place where they gave us clothes to dress like Christian leaders and reverend fathers,” Mr Odaudu told said shortly after the event in Abuja on Wednesday.

“But after we finished they only gave me N40,000 and another person said they got only N30,000. I don’t know why they changed our agreement because they said they had N100,000 for us.

“I am a Christian and I am supporting Tinubu but I hate when people lie and fail to deliver on their promises,” he added.

The fake bishops had appeared in a cassock to give Christian voters a false impression that Mr Tinubu’s decision to pick a Muslim northerner as his running-mate for the 2023 general election meant well for the country despite strong criticism from the Christian community and opinion leaders in the country.

The Catholic Church had described those who appeared at the event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja as “impostors”.

When asked if he knew that it was illegal to disguise as a Catholic bishop, Mr Odaudu insisted he didn’t break any laws.

“No law was broken we only tried to show Nigerians that Christians are solidly behind Asiwaju Tinubu,” he added.

