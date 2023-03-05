Search
Emmanuel Offor
Tinubu’s Election: ‘Don’t waste your time going to court’ – Bent tells Obi

Politics

Senator Grace Bent has appealed to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi to accept their loss in the February 25 presidential election in good faith, adding that they should not waste their time going to court.

Bent, who represented Adamawa South at the National Assembly, said this in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

She congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima for a well-deserved victory.

Bent said, “Engaging in a legal tussle on the widely adjudged most credible election will amount to only unnecessary distraction to hold down the process of leadership to thrive.

“The presidential election results were a true reflection of Nigerians’ honest votes, you don’t need to waste your time and resources.

“Going to court will lead them to exercise in futility with no positive impact on the judiciary and democratic systems.

“I believe in the duo style of leadership, the ticket will unite us more than the thinking of many who are selfish to look at it from the religious point of view.”

