Tinubu’s Election: Donald Duke disowns viral audio, condemns violence

Former Governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, has denied a viral audio making rounds which claimed of his involvement in asking Nigerian youths to embark on violence in the aftermath of 2023 presidential election.

The audio which he confirmed was fabricated placed him, alongside former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo and popular entertainer Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy as though the trio were heard discussing how Nigerian youth would be mobilised to protest the outcome of just concluded presidential election.

However, Duke, who many described as the architect of modern Cross River has expressed dismay over “the concocted audio record” being circulated especially in the social media.

In his reaction through a statement he personally signed, the erstwhile governor said, “Dear Fellow Nigerians, I wish to address the fabricated telephone call recording that has been circulating recently by stating equivocally that the voice in the recording does not belong to me.

“The statements attributed to me in that recording are false, and at no point in time did such a conversation take place.

“I condemn any form of violence or lawlessness, and remain committed to the stability, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.”

The seasoned politician and party stalwart urged all Nigerians to reject the false recording and demanded its removal from all social media platforms and all other circulation.

“I urge all Nigerians to reject this false recording, demand its removal from social media platforms and all other circulation, and to remain focused on the important work of building a better and more prosperous Nigeria for our children and grandchildren.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the winner of the contentious presidential election.

