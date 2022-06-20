Tinubu’s convoy attacked in Lagos

A bus conveying a press crew covering Lagos State Government and attached to the convoy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was attacked on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Adeniji end of Isale Eko after the former Lagos State Governor visited the Oba of Lagos on his return to his home state after emerging as a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the bus as Tinubu’s convoy drove from the palace.

Videos online show some of the hoodlums wielding swords and cutlasses smashing side glasses and front windshields of the vehicle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...