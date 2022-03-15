Former Super Eagles stars, such as Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju and Garba Lawal will dust their boots and return to the football field once again as they celebrate Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Others are Julius Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Uche Okechukwu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Taribo West, Victor Agali, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ezeji, Obafemi Abiodun and Dosu Joseph, who will be taking part in Tinubu’s novelty match on March 20, 2022.

The match would be between the ex-Super Eagles stars and the Team Asiwaju and would be played at Onikan Stadium in Lagos on Sunday.

Addressing the press on Monday ahead of the game, Umar Ibrahim, the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, said the former players mentioned earlier are set to play.

According to him, the football game was organised by the pro-Tinubu group in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

Ibrahim further stated that the 13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, which happens every year, would follow the novelty match.

Tinubu, a foremost chieftain of the ruling APC, had in January 2022, declared to run for the 2023 Presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...