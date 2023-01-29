Tinubu woos Zamfara voters with promise of industrialization

The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was held in Zamfara State with the candidate, Bola Tinubu, in attendance.

At the event, he promised to industrialise the state, and improve the agricultural and mining sectors.

Thank you Zamfara

Together, we shall Renew the Hope of Nigerians everywhere.

#RenewedHope23

Also present were the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu; and other party exco members.

