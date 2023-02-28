Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu wins Rivers, sweeps Niger and Benue States

Politics

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in last Saturday’s general elections, has won the keenly contest polls in Rivers State.

The APC flagbearer also won massively in Niger and Benue states as he inches closer to being returned as the duly elected president of Nigeria to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

His string of victories come as a coalition of opposition parties, in a joint press briefing, called for the cancellation of the elections over widespread irregularities and complicity of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

