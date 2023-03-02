Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu will perform as president – IBB assures

Politics

Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media office, IBB as he is popularly identified to, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for midwifing an election which he said would lead to a new Nigeria.

Babangida also commended Nigerians for coming out en masse to exercise their voting rights and electing someone like Tinubu as the next president.

“It’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job. I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria,” he said.

“For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

Babangida further said that Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer who loves his people with all his hearts and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.

While urging Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu in the business of repairing the nation, he also appealed to other candidates to see the emergence of the former Lagos governor as the will of God, saying that the work of nation-building requires that all hands must be on deck.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny in our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again,” he added.

