Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu will be president, Nigerians tired of Northerners – Ex Borno Gov

Politics

Former Borno military governor, Abdulmumini Aminu has said Nigerians will vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

The Grand Patron of Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front (TSNF) spoke on Thursday when he received members of the group in Abuja.

Aminu noted that the electorate were looking away from the North having been in power for long.

“Nigerians are tired of us from the North because we have dominated every area of life, particularly government”, NAN quoted.

The retired Colonel advised Nigerians to shun politics of religious and ethnic sentiments.

Aminu said Tinubu has lots of ideas that can turn the fortune of Nigeria for good.

He added that former Lagos governor raised several people and had achievements to his name.

Aminu further described Tinubu as an intelligent and focused man “with enormous regards for people and the country”.

Latest

News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Politics

G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

0
There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have...
News

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

0
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium...
Politics

Buhari’s aide says PDP G5 will help Tinubu win election

0
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Politics

G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

0
There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have...
News

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

0
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium...
Politics

Buhari’s aide says PDP G5 will help Tinubu win election

0
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital...
News

The world will never forget him – Buhari mourns Pele

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned Brazil football legend Pele,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, noting that he had particularly...
Read more

G5 Govs fight each other over choice of presidential candidate

Emmanuel Offor -
There are reports that the PDP G5 governors have gone separate ways after the marathon strategic meetings in London with the opposition. It is understood...
Read more

Lagos Govt announces preferred bidder for Fourth Mainland Bridge

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Government has selected Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as their preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project. They confirmed this through the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: