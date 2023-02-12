Search
Emmanuel Offor
Tinubu vows to revive Argungu Fishing Festival

Politics

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is promising to bring back the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State and also boost agriculture in the area.

He made the pledge during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“We promise you that we will give you the greatest and the best of the economy. Lagos is back to Kebbi and Kebbi is back to Lagos,” he told the gathering on Saturday.

“We equally promise you that the fishery industry in Argungu will be reconnected so that it will bring money and prosperity between Lagos and Kebbi.”

The former Lagos State governor who acknowledged the relationship between the state and Kebbi said the tie will be further strengthened if he is elected into office later this month.

“You, from Kebbi, an agricultural area, and one of the largest growers of rice, are a partner of Lagos State. We will continue that partnership. We are united. Unite us and not break us,” Tinubu added.

He also plans to make the state one of the country’s agro-hubs if he succeeds in his quest to become Nigeria’s leader.

“We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing,” Tinubu said.

“We will establish a corporative farmers council that will make easy access for money so that businesses will grow in Kebbi.”

“We are saying, Kebbi will become one of the leading agro-allied industry [sic] in Nigeria.

“Fishery will become a great market opportunity and we will turn Argungu Fishing Festival into a tourist opportunity for Nigeria,” the APC candidate added.

News

Nigerian Military responds to Atiku meeting, alleged coup plot

0
The Armed Forces of Nigeria has condemned the allegation...
Politics

Why El-Rufai is working for Tinubu, crying about Villa Cabal – PDP

0
Head of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Digital Media,...
Lifestyle

Baba-Ahmed sings Fela’s Yellow Fever at LP’s Lagos rally

0
The vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed,...
Politics

Atiku has vowed to release Nnamdi Kanu – Wabara

0
Atiku Abubakar has promised to release Nnamdi Kanu if...

Nigerian Military responds to Atiku meeting, alleged coup plot

Emmanuel Offor -
The Armed Forces of Nigeria has condemned the allegation that some of its officers met with a presidential candidate over the 2023 election. Former Minister...
Read more

Why El-Rufai is working for Tinubu, crying about Villa Cabal – PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Head of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Digital Media, Tony Ehilebo, has lambasted the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent comment...
Read more

Baba-Ahmed sings Fela’s Yellow Fever at LP’s Lagos rally

Emmanuel Offor -
The vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, thrilled party faithful in Lagos State on Saturday with a rendition of a cover of...
Read more

