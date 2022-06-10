Tinubu visits Osinbajo in Aso Villa

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday night.

The APC national leader met with Osinbajo at the VP’s residence within Aso Villa in Abuja.

The meeting followed the presidential primary which took place on Wednesday.

Osinbajo served as Lagos Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General when Tinubu was governor.

Tinubu’s visit came after an earlier parley with APC National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The former Lagos State governor is said to be in consultations with party bigwigs about picking a Vice-President.

There are rumours he may opt for a Northern Muslim, a situation that has been frowned at in many quarters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...