Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

Politics

Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos State after his presidential election triumph.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi among others to clinch the win in Saturday’s exercise.

The president-elect during Sunday’s victorious homecoming visited the Oba  Lagos Rilwanu Akiolu in his Iga-Iduganran Palace.

At the Oba’s palace, the former Lagos State governor promised not to disappoint Nigerians but keep to his plans. He vowed to work rigorously for the people and likened the journey to victory to a World Cup tournament.

While also thanking Nigerians for voting for him, he promised the Oba he won’t be used as a tool to disgrace the monarch.

He was accompanied by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Earlier, the president-elect was received at the airport by a former Lagos Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; veteran politician Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire and Woman Leader in the state, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

