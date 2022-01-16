Tinubu visits Makinde over death of Alao-Akala, Olubadan, Soun

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The visit was due to the death of three prominent personalities who died recently in the state.

They included immediate past Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and a former governor of the state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state said that his visit was to commensurate with the people and government of the state over the demise of these personalities.

Tinubu, who spoke at the Agodi Government House, said that the traditional rulers and Alao-Akala would be greatly missed.

He added that Alao-Akala contributed immensely to the political development and the love radiating within the political arena in the state.

Tinubu said, “I want to thank you, the governor. It was only last night that I thought of coming here and we are here today. Having lost a former governor of this state, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Soun of Ogbomoso, it is just for us to go back to the sense of value of people and their lives.

“With this situation, we share in your loss. You, as the governor on the saddle of power, take responsibility for the situation here. I want to say that we thank God Ibadan has been peaceful and not a den of violence but peaceful.

“Every other thing that has happened has taught us in the book of religion that we are just passing through and we will leave one day. But no matter how long, it is difficult to absorb the loss easily”.

