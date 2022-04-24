Tinubu, Umahi, others attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner

Some 2023 Presidential aspirants were on Saturday treated to an Iftar dinner organized by President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha.

The dinner which took place at the Old Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, commenced at about 07:00 pm with dignitaries arriving at 06:20 pm.

Leading the pack of Presidential aspirants was Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Also in attendance was Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barnabas Gemade; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The First Lady had invited Presidential aspirants across political lines to the Ramadan Iftar.

In a letter of invitation, the First Lady had urged all invitees to attend the Iftar dinner without their phones.

This however triggered outrage in sections of the Nigerian media, with some questioning the authority of the president’s wife to host presidential aspirants.

