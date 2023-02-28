Search
Tinubu told to write ‘acceptance speech’ as president-elect

News

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, has urged the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to write his acceptance speech immediately as the ‘president elect’.

According to Sirika, Tinubu should also make the acceptance speech short so that his supporters can sleep early tonight.

The minister stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He tweeted, “Notwithstanding the irritation in Lagos, Osun, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Gombe and a couple others, ‘President-elect’ Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu should write his acceptance speech now.

“But your Excellency, please make it short, we will sleep early tonight. ‘Zero tension’. Alhamdulillah.”

This is coming as the presidential election results are still being announced despite protests from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

