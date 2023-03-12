Tinubu to meet APC Lawmakers-elect Monday

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress will meet with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform.

Sources say the meeting will hold on Monday, March 13 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, disclosed this in an invitation sent to Tinubu, Shettima and the lawmakers-elect.

Although the meeting is scheduled for 2 pm, invited guests were directed to be seated before 12 noon – two hours before the official commencement of the parley.

The guests were urged to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners.

“This is to inform all Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that they are invited to a parley with the party’s national leadership,” the invitation read.

“The meeting, which will be attended by the President-elect and Vice President-elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. Senators/House of Representatives-elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificates of Return and must come alone.

“The meeting is strictly on invitation. Date: Monday, 13th of March 2023. Time: 2 pm prompt. Venue: State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. All invited guests are expected to arrive early to allow for screening and be seated before 12 noon.”

