‘Tinubu-Shettima Ticket reprehensible, unacceptable’ – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah has condemned the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Bishop Kukah described the ticket as reprehensible and unacceptable.

Speaking with ChannelsTV on Thursday, the Catholic Bishop insisted that the ticket was a setback to the country’s national integration.

Against the clamour of Nigerians, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu had picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

While Tinubu is a Muslim from the Southwest, Shettima is a Muslim from the North.

However, Kukah wondered if Muslims would accept a Christian-Christian presidential ticket.

He said Nigerians would wait to hear what they have to say when the campaign starts.

He said: “But moving forward, the question I have asked my friends who are Muslims, especially those who are from northern Nigeria, is a simple question: ‘Would Muslims in Nigeria or northern Nigeria be ready to make the same concession that Christians made in 1984 and 1993?

“I think that as a Christian, this is totally reprehensible. It is not acceptable to me, but that is the decision of the APC as a party. Perhaps, when the campaign starts, we will hear what people have to say.”

