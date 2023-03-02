Search
Tinubu, Shettima present certificates of return to Buhari in Daura [Photos]

Fresh from their recent victory, President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday.

Photos shared by Buhari on Twitter show Tinubu and Shettima in a celebratory mood, presenting their certificates of return, hours after receiving the documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu and Shettima meet Buhari in Daura

“It was my pleasure to receive His Excellency the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, at home in Daura, today. Two men who are true believers in Nigeria and genuinely committed to progress & development,” the president wrote.

The President-elect was accompanied by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, including Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi).

