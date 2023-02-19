Search
Tinubu, Shettima lock down Borno

There was a massive show of support and solidarity for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as admirers on Saturday turned his campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, into a street carnival.

This came about 48 hours after a similar spectacle was recorded in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the APC rally brought the former headquarters of the defunct Western Region to a standstill.

In Maiduguri, major streets of the city especially those leading from the Borno State Government House to the palace of the Shehu of Borno and those leading to and from El-Kanemi Stadium, venue of the campaign rally, were filled with jubilant supporters bearing placards and banners expressing their support for the APC candidates.

Speaking at both the palace and later at the rally, key stakeholders assured Asiwaju Tinubu of victory at the February 25th election.

Tinubu on his part called for perseverance in these trying times, saying the end is in sight.

Politics

2023: Wike loses grip on G5 Governors

0
The insinuation that the aggrieved Governors elected under the...
Politics

El-Rufai will betray you – Tinubu warned

0
The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu,...
News

3 officers killed as gunmen bomb police facility in Anambra

0
Gunmen have attacked a police facility in Ogidi, Idemili...
Politics

Akeredolu slams Emefiele, asks Buhari to end ‘seamless drift’ now

0
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to...

