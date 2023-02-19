Tinubu, Shettima lock down Borno

There was a massive show of support and solidarity for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as admirers on Saturday turned his campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, into a street carnival.

This came about 48 hours after a similar spectacle was recorded in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the APC rally brought the former headquarters of the defunct Western Region to a standstill.

In Maiduguri, major streets of the city especially those leading from the Borno State Government House to the palace of the Shehu of Borno and those leading to and from El-Kanemi Stadium, venue of the campaign rally, were filled with jubilant supporters bearing placards and banners expressing their support for the APC candidates.

Speaking at both the palace and later at the rally, key stakeholders assured Asiwaju Tinubu of victory at the February 25th election.

Tinubu on his part called for perseverance in these trying times, saying the end is in sight.

