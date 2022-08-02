Tinubu, Shettima host APC Governors in Lagos [Photos]

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate for the general elections of 2023, met with a few governors from the party at his residence Monday.

Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, was also present during the meeting.

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were among the APC governors in attendance at the meeting.

Although the aim of the meeting has not been made public, sources believe it has to do with gearing up for the 2023 presidential elections.

See more photos from the meeting below…

