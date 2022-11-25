Tinubu said campaigning in S/East a waste of money and time – Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal on Thursday claimed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said campaigning in the South-East was a waste of time and resources during the party’s primaries.

“During the convention, he didn’t even allow us go the South-East,” Mr Lawal said on ChannelsTV.

“He said it was a waste of time and money.”

Mr Lawal made the comment while analysing Mr Tinubu’s chances in the imminent February presidential polls.

According to him, the APC candidate stands no chance of winning the election.

Mr Lawal has endorsed the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, although he is still a member of the APC.

He broke off with Mr Tinubu after the latter announced a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 polls.

Mr Lawal and some other APC members had advocated for the appointment of a Northern Christian in order to balance the ticket.

