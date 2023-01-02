Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu’s camp fumes, says Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi ‘worthless’

Politics

Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won’t affect his principal.

Obasanjo formally endorsed Obi for the February 25 election, saying that the former Anambra State Governor has an edge over other candidates.

But Keyamo has waved off the development, maintaining that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won’t be impacted.

According to the APC PCC spokesperson, Obasanjo’s action proves that as Atiku’s former boss, he does not think that the PDP candidate deserves to be President this time around.

He tweeted on Sunday: “Quite within OBJ’s right to endorse anyone, but bad for PDP in 2 ways: (1.) Atiku’s former boss does not think he deserves to be President this time around (2) The little support OBJ gave PDP in 2019 & they failed, he has taken that away to LP. No effect at all on @officialABAT.”

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
