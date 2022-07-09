Tinubu returns from France, prays with Muslims in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday returned to the country after spending several days in France.

Tinubu had left Nigeria for France on June 27, with his media aide saying the trip was for “important meetings.”

“Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Glad to be home and looking forward to what is ahead. Eid Mubarak,” he said via Twitter.

He was thereafter joined by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, among others, to observe the Eid-El Kabir prayer at the Lagos Island Central Mosque.

After his prayers, Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for Nigerians to survive, notwithstanding the challenges.

“A lot of thanks to God almighty that we are able to survive the past year and restore hope for the following year,” he said.

“Looking at our successes and failures, learn from it and improve the country, condition, quality of life of our people and that is very paramount.”

On the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the APC presidential candidate called on Nigerians to be agents of love, warning against spreading differences among the citizens.

