Tinubu returns, flaunts nomination forms

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country from Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu, a presidential candidate of the ruling APC, was recently in Saudi Arabia for prayers over his bid to secure the APC ticket, and indeed, the presidency in 2023.

While he was away, a support group purchased the N100m APC presidential nomination form on his behalf.

He took receipt of the forms in Abuja alongside Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has also declared his intention to seek reelection in 2023.

