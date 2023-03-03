Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

Politics

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Peter Obi, has filed a suit at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Abuja, against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner by the electoral commission.

The petition is marked CA/PEC/02m/2023 with Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP as plaintiff, while the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress are the defendants.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Tinubu as having won the presidential election on Wednesday. The electoral body had also issued Tinubu the certificate of return.

However, Obi declared he won the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, he was robbed of his mandate, which he can only retrieve in a court of law.

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Thursday in a world press conference where he said: “We’ll explore all legal options to retrieve our mandate. We won the election. I’m fully committed to a better future for the country, and nothing can stop that.”

Latest

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
News

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its...
News

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

0
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
News

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its...
News

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

0
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...
News

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to remain in circulation till Dec 31

0
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

Emmanuel Offor -
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie A Player of the Month award for February. Osimhen netted four times in four league outings...
Read more

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

Emmanuel Offor -
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery. IPOB said Kanu needs to be rushed to a...
Read more

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

Emmanuel Offor -
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua Local Government Area. The casualty figure is speculated to be more than a dozen, though no...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: