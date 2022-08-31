Tinubu only joined NADECO after Abacha rejected him – Peter Obi camp

The Peter Obi media office has lampooned Dele Alake after his comments about the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

Alake is the Director of Strategy and Communication of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Presidential Council.

The former Lagos Commissioner for Information had declared that Obi’s achievements were way less than Tinubu’s.

Reacting, Obi’s media office noted that Alake is among those who believe Nigeria begins and ends in Lagos.

The camp said he might not have been to Anambra and was too biased to read up the LP candidate’s records in the public domain.

“Obi’s records won him numerous awards, including “Governor of the Decade, while Alake’s paymaster ruled Lagos State”, a statement reads.

It noted that the most to remember about Alake’s principal “is his huge internal revenue harnessing which has boosted one Bourdillon family’s income”.

Alake had also said Obi’s business was anchored on imports that destroy the economy and that Tinubu was a leading light during the struggle for democracy.

In reply, the office said Alake should not have celebrated Asiwaju’s role in the democracy struggle because of subsequent revelations.

“It was revealed that he lobbied to be made a Minister in late Sani Abacha’s government and only joined NADECO after he was rejected by the juntas.

“Obi is highly verifiable, but Alake’s man is not; Obi has an origin; Alake’s has none; Obi has educational credentials; his counterpart has affidavits,” he said.

The statement added that Obi is ready to face the challenge of leading Nigeria, while “the other candidate acts by proxy.

“Alake’s man says it’s his turn to rule Nigeria, Obi says it’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country.”

The rejoinder said it was laughable that “attack dogs” keep targeting the man they claim has no structure, instead of selling “their structured candidate.”

“Let Alake’s man enter the stage and sell himself. Never again will anybody become Nigeria’s President through fake and unsubstantiated packaging”, it concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...