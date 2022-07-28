Tinubu, my in-law, is 86, not qualified to be Nigeria’s president – Tee Mac

Legendary flutist, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu should not be Nigeria’s President.

Tee Mac claimed that Tinubu is 86 years old and unfit to become Nigeria’s President.

The former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, said he and Tinubu’s wife, Remi are cousins but he stopped supporting the APC presidential candidate in 2015 for asking Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to a Facebook user, Yemi Olakitan, who declared his support for Tinubu, Tee Mac said he stopped visiting Tinubu’s home and supporting the APC presidential candidate despite being an in-law.

He wrote: “Dear Yemi, anybody can choose any candidate but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly! Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Does he tell us the truth about his age, background, and how he made his money? Is the man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?

“You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin, her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house ( SIR MOBOLAJI BANK-ANTHONY) in London when he went on exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015.

“I advise the nation that this man is not qualified to become our next President.”

